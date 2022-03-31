The Public Lands Foundation has honored Wesley Hipke, recharge program manager for the Idaho Water Resource Board and state Department of Water Resources.
The foundation presented Hipke with a Landscape Stewardship Certificate of Appreciation. He manages the board’s Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer recharge program.
He has worked to develop the program since 2015, when the Idaho Legislature began funding development and construction of recharge sites across the plain in the state’s eastern and south-central regions.
The state aims to return about 250,000 acre-feet of water to the Lake Erie-sized aquifer each year.
The aquifer was overdrawn by about 200,0000 acre-feet annually before the program began, according to the department. Causes of its decline over decades included business and residential development and usage, and improved irrigation delivery systems that leaked less.
Hipke, board staff and irrigation districts and canal companies have developed about 10 recharge sites. Many are on U.S. Bureau of Land Management ground.
He and staff researched and designed sites and projects, and worked with BLM and others to secure approvals. They also worked with irrigation districts and canal companies to modify systems as needed.
Building the sites fairly quickly helped recharge volume exceed the annual goal four straight years, the board said in a release issued by the foundation and BLM.
Recharge continues to aid the aquifer even as reduced water supply and drought the last two years pushed volumes below the state’s annual target.
The board said department hydrologists documented the return of 1.8 million acre-feet to the aquifer over the program’s first five years. Restoring it to sustainable levels will require a long-term strategic effort.
“Watching this program develop from afar, we are impressed with the partnership between Mr. Hipke, the water board and the BLM for working together to create aquifer-recharge sites across the Eastern Snake Plain to ensure the long-term sustainable health of one of the largest freshwater aquifers in the Western United States,” said Mary Jo Rugwell, Public Lands Foundation president. “Everyone in Idaho understands the value of restoring the aquifer to sustainable levels.”
“The importance of this effort cannot be overstated for the future of Idaho,” said Codie Martin, who nominated Hipke for the award and manages the BLM Shoshone Field Office.
Martin said aquifer health has “tremendous positive implications for the BLM’s multiple-use mission and resources including wildlife habitat, ecosystem health and vigor, livestock grazing, outdoor recreation, wildland fire and wild horse herds.”