GP Upper Klamath Lake 3.jpg

Upper Klamath Lake

 George Plaven/Capital Press

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The federal government is proposing to reduce flows in the Klamath River by as much as 40% until April to meet minimum water levels for endangered sucker fish in Upper Klamath Lake amid ongoing drought.

Cutbacks are needed due to "extraordinary hydrologic conditions," according to the Bureau of Reclamation in a draft management plan for the Klamath Project.

