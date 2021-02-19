Changing how Ririe Reservoir is managed for flood control could increase the amount of water available for irrigation and other uses.
The Idaho Senate Resources and Environment Committee endorsed a resolution this week that supports changing Ririe’s flood-control “rule curves” to better balance flood control with irrigation supply.
Managers draw down the reservoir to half its capacity by Dec. 1, well before snow-accumulation season ends. Ririe Dam, northeast of Idaho Falls, is on the Snake River tributary Willow Creek.
“Draining that much water from the dam means the reservoir rarely comes close to full, thereby shorting water users,” Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, the resolution’s sponsor, told Capital Press.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 104 encourages the state Water Resource Board to fund the third and final phase of a study. Changing flood curves requires federal approval.
Bair said Ririe’s curve is “too simple” compared to most dams’ curves, which are “complicated and based on snowpack, water, time of year, dam capacity and how much water is in the dam.”
Irrigation supply was not a consideration when the dam was built in response to a 1962 flood, said Lyle Swank, consulting engineer on behalf of Mitigation Inc. and a former state watermaster in the Upper Snake region.
The dam since its 1978 completion has never come close to running out of space for flood-control water. He said preliminary data show Ririe has enough capacity to store water and prevent a massive flood that could happen every 1,250 years.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes per a 1990 settlement have a senior Snake River water right. Ririe has been used in part to mitigate impacts on other rights. Jerry Rigby, a Rexburg water-rights attorney, said future mitigation likely will be more difficult because of weather changes.
Swank said that in addition to making more water available to rights holders and easing impacts in drought years, increasing storage would make it easier for irrigation districts and canal companies to participate in aquifer-recharge efforts ahead of irrigation season while adding flexibility to meet municipal needs.
Earlier U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers studies, funded in part by irrigation districts and canal companies, “found that the operation might be rebalanced without significantly impacting the flood protection provided by the dam,” IWRB Executive Officer Brian Patton said.
Board Chairman Jeff Raybould said the board hasn’t taken a position, “but it would be a good thing if you could carry over more water in Ririe Reservoir by adjusting the flood rule curves.”
Flood-control releases could be done later if snow-accumulation totals and runoff projections warrant, as occurs now at other reservoirs.
Ririe holds about 80,000 acre-feet and under current operations has to be drawn down to 40,000 in the fall, Patton said. "We think we can increase the water storage in Ririe Reservoir by 10,000 to 20,000 acre-feet annually, on average."
Rigby said a 1962 winter flood was less than 16,000 acre-feet.
Completing the study is expected to cost $1.7 million from a board fund to which water users contribute.