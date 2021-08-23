As drought continues to grip the West, Minnesota and the Dakotas, the American Farm Bureau Federation has been checking in with its members to see how they are faring.
Its latest report assessing conditions focuses on Idaho, where 88% of the state is experiencing drought. Of that, 58% are experiencing extreme or exceptional drought.
“Record high temperatures, rising consecutive days without rainfall and a record number of days with triple-digit heat have been commonplace throughout the 2021 growing season,” the Idaho Farm Bureau reported.
No stranger to dry conditions, the average annual precipitation for much of the state’s most populous and productive lands is less than 12 inches. This year has been especially dry and hot, with hydrologists recording average rainfall of about 4.4 inches.
Even the northern region, which commonly receives significantly more rainfall than other regions, is experiencing exceptionally dry conditions, Farm Bureau stated.
Tom Mosman, a dryland canola and wheat farmer in the Camas Prairie region of north central Idaho, said he typically gets 70 to 80 bushels of wheat per acre.
“This year if we average 40 or 50, we will be doing good,” he said.
Northern Idaho and Eastern Oregon farmer Travis Port, who grows hay and winter peas, said he’s expecting about 200 pounds of peas per acre — compared to average yields of nearly 2,000 pounds. He estimates his hay production at half of normal.
”Certainly, farmers and ranchers without access to developed water reserves who are dependent on precipitation and snowpack have really been devastated,” Farm Bureau said.
Agricultural lands with access to water reserves such as reservoirs, lakes and aquifers have a better chance of getting though this growing season.
But significant conservation and curtailment have already begun. Some reservoirs, such as those in the Wood and Lost River basins, are below 7% of total capacity — prompting a number of water managers to stop water deliveries.
Many other reservoirs have dropped below 50% capacity.
As of Aug. 22, Arrowrock Reservoir is at 24% and Mann Creek is at 21% in the West Central Basins. In the Upper Snake River Basin, Island Park Reservoir is at 43% capacity and American Falls is at 14%, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.
Many irrigation districts have issued shutdown warnings for September — over a month before the usual cutoff, Farm Bureau reported.
On the broader front, nearly 80% of the West plus Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota are experiencing severe drought. That’s an increase from 68.5% the week of June 17 and a sizeable jump from the 34% a year earlier.
More than 90% of California, Montana, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon and Utah is in severe drought or worse.
The full impact of the multi-year drought in the West remains to be seen, but it will be clearer as more crops are harvested and livestock are brought off the range, Farm Bureau said.