Low water levels expose stumps and sand near Wickiup Dam.

 Ryan Brennecke/EO Media Group File

PORTLAND — A new water year is off to a slow start in Oregon, where much of the state remains mired in a multi-year drought. 

Warm and dry weather persisted through mid-October, digging an early deficit for precipitation in most basins — particularly those in central and southern Oregon, where drought conditions are the worst.

