The Trump administration on Dec. 9 advanced a plan to raise Anderson Ranch Dam in southwestern Idaho.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation transmitted the Boise River Basin Feasibility Study Final Feasibility Report to Congress. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt determined the recommended plan met the requirements of Section 4007 of the 2016 Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act.
The plan calls for raising the 456-foot dam by six feet, which would add 29,000-acre feet to the reservoir’s current capacity of 413,000. Congress must authorize it and appropriate funds, Reclamation regional spokeswoman Michael Coffey told Capital Press.
Reclamation would coordinate post-authorization work with the Idaho Water Resource Board and stakeholders, she said. Reclamation and the Idaho Water Resource Board would equally share the cost, estimated at $91 million.
IWRB in November voted to take the lead role in financing the non-federal portion likely by issuing revenue bonds and subcontracting with water users to pay for the additional water stored. An Idaho Department of Water Resources manager working with the board on the project could not be reached immediately.
“The secretary’s determination of feasibility is an important step toward addressing the water supply needs of the Treasure Valley, along with providing benefits to fish and wildlife,” Reclamation Snake River Area Manager Lanie Paquin said in a release. “We are on track to meet the next important milestone, finalizing the companion Environmental Impact Statement.”
Reclamation needed the project to be deemed feasible by Jan. 1 to receive construction authority under the WIIN Act. The agency earlier received funding for its half of the feasibility study and for EIS development.
Reclamation and IWRB are lead and cooperating agencies, respectively, in the EIS process.
Comments on the draft EIS, taken July 31-Sept. 14, addressed water rights and contracting for the additional stored water; concern about impacts on rainbow trout spawning and rearing habitat; and impacts on upstream landowners and recreation.
Release of the final EIS is expected in early 2021, followed by the Record of Decision in the spring.
The dam is on the South Fork Boise River northeast of Mountain Home.