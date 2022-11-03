pipe (copy)

Craig Horrell, general manager of the Central Oregon Irrigation District, in a section of canal pipe in Bend.

 Dean Guernsey/EO Media Group

REDMOND, Ore. — A $30 million pipeline in the rugged high desert of Central Oregon has succeeded in saving water for fish and wildlife, though not as much as originally anticipated this year due to intense drought in the region.

After five years of planning and construction, the Central Oregon Irrigation District finished piping 7.9 miles of open laterals and canals north of Redmond in April.

