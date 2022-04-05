The Owyhee Irrigation District’s governing committee has set this year’s allotment at just above half of normal.
The Nyssa, Ore.-based district’s Joint Committee on March 31 set it at 2.1 acre-feet. It was 3.0 acre-feet last year, when a dry spring and unusually hot summer pushed demand, compared to 4.0 acre-feet when Owyhee Reservoir is full.
The committee said it will monitor conditions through the start of irrigation season and adjust the allocation if the water is available.
Clancy Flynn, the district’s manager, told Capital Press that the reservoir contains enough water to support this year’s 2.1 acre-foot allotment.
Snowpack in the Owyhee River Basin was 47% of the 30-year median as of April 4, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service reported.
Flynn said in-district transfers are allowed in drought years.
For example, one field could be left fallow and its 2.1-acre-foot allotment transferred to another field and added to its allotment, providing a combined 4.2 acre-feet.
“What we’ve heard most of is people switching different crops,” he said. Some farmers planned to plant less corn and more small grains, which use less water and are harvested earlier.
Flynn said the current allotment increases the risk that a normal year’s crop mix will fall short of water, especially for irrigators operating near a canal’s end late in the season.
“It’s going to be a tough year,” he said, “not even close to an ideal year for anybody in the Owyhee Irrigation District or anybody in most of Oregon, for that matter. But farmers are resilient, and they’ll find a way.”
Southeast Oregon farmer Bruce Corn said many irrigators in the district planned for the short water year.
He said some spring wheat has been planted, and he expects some reduction in corn acres. Some ground totally dependent on the reservoir will be fallowed, and there will be some transfers to higher-value crops.
“The key now is the length of the season as much as the quantity,” Corn said. Usage could vary based on summer heat, for example.
“Conservation is a big deal in a year like this,” he said.
Corn said that in recent years, most of the district’s large onion crop converted to water-saving drip irrigation and more growers of various crops installed efficient sprinklers. Both strategies “stretch the supply longer than in years past.”
The district also pumps from the Snake River. Flynn said that allotment did not change.
Irrigators receiving water from both rivers use Snake water where possible to help reduce Owyhee usage.
Releases from Owyhee Reservoir into the Owyhee River increased April 2 so Old Owyhee Canal could be primed ahead of a planned April 6 start of Snake River pumps. The canal will convey a mix of water from both rivers for most of the season.
Delivery from the district’s four canals is expected to be fully underway by April 11.
Owyhee Reservoir can store more than 1.5 year’s worth of water. Most of the carryover from the 2020 irrigation season was used last year.