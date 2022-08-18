The Owyhee Dam and reservoir near Adrian, Ore.
The Joint Committee of the Owyhee Project has targeted Oct. 7 to end irrigation delivery, six days later than last year.
The shutoff date is tentative and likely will be revisited at the committee’s Sept. 20 meeting, said Clancy Flynn, who manages the Owyhee Irrigation District.
The committee acts on behalf of the Nyssa, Ore.-based district and Homedale, Idaho-based South Board of Control.
The wet, cold spring added water to Owyhee Reservoir, reduced early demand and allowed managers to increase the allotment. The weather also slowed crop progress.
The allotment started at 2.1 acre-feet and later was increased to 3.1 acre-feet. Full allotment is 4 acre-feet.
“It has gone a little better than we thought,” Flynn said of the 2022 irrigation season.
He said committee members consider factors such as harvest progress and conditions, the remaining need for water and how much water is available.
Owyhee Reservoir, near Adrian, Ore., can hold more than a season of water. Volume was well below average following the high-demand 2021 irrigation season.
