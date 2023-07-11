NYSSA, Ore. — Water delivery through the Owyhee Irrigation District’s North Canal returned to normal July 8 following repairs to a failure that took place just over a week earlier.

Clancy Flynn

Owyhee Irrigation District General Manager Clancy Flynn.

The earthen canal is 73 miles long and has many laterals. It conveys Owyhee Reservoir water to about two-thirds of district customers.

