Both the amount of water stored in the Owyhee Reservoir and the flow of the river below it are about one-third below long-term medians.
Southeastern Oregon farmer Bruce Corn, who serves on the Owyhee Irrigation District Board of Directors, said the Owyhee River basin must get normal snowpack and runoff next year.
“Because of conservation the last few years, people will get through this year on the Owyhee Project,” he said. “But the reservoir will be depleted or close to depleted. We will need average runoff to have an adequate supply for next year.”
Corn said conservation measures in recent years, including moves to drip and sprinkler irrigation, are helping producers navigate dry conditions and reduced water supply.
“In March and April we had virtually no rainfall, and that is contributing to streamflows of midsummer or late-summer levels happening right now,” he said. “So we are pretty dependent on what is in reservoir storage.”
The Owyhee River flows into the Snake River south of Nyssa, Ore. The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in a June 1 water-supply report said total precipitation in southern Snake basins for the water year ranges from 65-75% of normal.
NRCS pegged Owyhee Reservoir storage at 66% of normal. The U.S. Geological Survey June 7 reported streamflow below the dam at 32.9% lower than the long-term median.
NRCS said despite short periods of cool, wet weather, May’s mostly warm, dry conditions led to full snowmelt earlier than normal in most South Snake basins.
And as the basins transition to the dry season, it looks highly unlikely total water-year precipitation will recover to normal conditions. NRCS said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s most recent 30-day outlook predicts above-normal temperatures and lower-than-normal precipitation throughout the region.
Current conditions are “a big concern because we are going to be pulling hard on what storage we do have,” OID General Manager Jay Chamberlin said.
Prolonged dry weather kept river flows well below normal and prompted growers to irrigate early, he said.
But for the season so far, “crops are behind, so water demand is behind,” Chamberlin said. Factors include quick swings between hot and cold temperatures, high winds, and some late May rain.
“We’re thinking water demand will pick up in another 10 days,” he said June 7.
OID reduced the allotment by 25% for customers serviced by the reservoir. Ditches with supplemental pumping rights out of the Snake remain at full allotment.
Corn said the Owyhee Basin’s situation is significantly better than those of the Big Wood and Little Wood in Idaho, and the Klamath and Deschutes in Oregon.
NRCS said water-year precipitation in Wood and Lost basins is 60-70% of normal after some improvement in May. Reservoir storage remains well below normal.
Around Idaho, NRCS expects the dry weather and early, strong onset of irrigation demand to result in reservoirs reaching minimal levels and having minimal carryover into 2022, Erin Whorton, hydrologist and water-supply specialist with the NRCS Snow Survey in Idaho, said in a release.