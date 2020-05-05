Snowpack in the Owyhee Basin stood at 18% of normal May 5, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service reported.
“More than anything, that is indicative of early snowmelt this year,” said Danny Tappa, supervisory hydrologist with the NRCS Idaho Snow Survey in Boise.
Snowpack was near or above the long-term median as March began. Snow then melted faster and earlier than usual.
“We just had a really quick melt this spring in the Owyhee, and there is little or no snow remaining in that basin,” Tappa said. A warm, dry April “really added into the rapid melt.”
Water already stored in Owyhee Reservoir near Adrian, Ore., is sufficient to meet irrigators’ 2020 needs because the amount carried over from last year is above long-term averages, Owyhee Irrigation District Manager Jay Chamberlin said. The district operates in Oregon and Idaho.
The large reservoir — which last year filled, prompting flood control operations — is designed to hold roughly two seasons’ worth of water for irrigation, power production, recreation and other uses. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation pegged it at 83% full May 5.
The Owyhee Basin drains a mostly high-desert landscape in parts of Nevada, Idaho and Oregon. It includes low-gradient streams that carry runoff long distances.
Chamberlin said the early spring’s warm days and cold nights stalled runoff, which went mainly into the dry soils.
“We have already set allotments and we are at a full allotment,” said Frank Ausman, an OID board member who milks about 120 cows and farms 300 acres south of Nyssa, Ore. “We didn’t get the runoff — it never showed up — but we (the reservoir) are nearly full.”
Tappa of NRCS said the Owyhee Basin often is the area’s first to see snowmelt. Compared to many, it’s lower in elevation and more connected to the desert-like landscape of the Great Basin.
“It’s not atypical that the Owyhee has the least amount of snowpack in the state,” he said.