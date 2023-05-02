Upper Klamath Lake (copy)

The state is revising its water plan and is seeking public comment.

SALEM — The Oregon Water Resources Department is updating its long-term plan to meet water needs statewide, and is asking the public to weigh in.

The agency will host a series of upcoming meetings to garner input on the state’s Integrated Water Resources Strategy, or IWRS, which provides recommendations for solving critical water quality, quantity and ecosystem challenges.

Crystal Grinnell

