The city of Othello, Wash., is participating in a pilot project recharging its aquifer, but irrigation district officials say similar efforts would not be feasible for area farmers.

An irrigation district director says recharging the aquifer may benefit the city of Othello, Wash., but probably wouldn't work for farmers, who are also dealing with dropping aquifer levels.

The East Columbia Basin Irrigation District made Columbia River water available to the city for the pilot recharge project, said Craig Simpson, district manager. 

