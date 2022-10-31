An irrigation district director says recharging the aquifer may benefit the city of Othello, Wash., but probably wouldn't work for farmers, who are also dealing with dropping aquifer levels.
The East Columbia Basin Irrigation District made Columbia River water available to the city for the pilot recharge project, said Craig Simpson, district manager.
The city used the water from the EL-68 Canal, treated it to meet drinking water standards, and injected 600 gallons per minute into the aquifer for five months last year.
The city is awaiting a final report on the results, which are due within a month, Mayor Shawn Logan said.
The irrigation district is also interested in results of the Othello study, Simpson said.
Simpson has not been directly involved in the city project. He's not sure how feasible similar aquifer recharge projects would be for the Odessa Subarea. The aquifer as been declining for decades.
About 100 farmers face dropping water levels in their wells and want to replace the wells with water from the Columbia River.
"You hate to throw out any idea as being not something to explore," Simpson said.
Aquifer recharge was discussed in the early days of the Odessa Subarea special study in 2005-2006, Simpson said.
"Groundwater recharge on a large scale — if you're going to do an injection of our water into a well — requires treatment, and you're talking huge quantities of water that need to be treated, and that's not inexpensive," he said.
The Columbia Basin Project has supply and water rights for surface water, not ground water, he said.
"Really from an economical standpoint, it doesn't make as much sense for us to pump water out of Lake Roosevelt, take it down our canal, inject it into a well and then have to pump it back up, where we can just deliver it directly to the farm and cut out one of those pumping cycles that are very expensive," he said.
The state Department of Health first approached the city of Othello about eight years ago, Logan said, because class A water system wells around the area were dropping, as were the city's wells.
The city determined it would need to diversify its water sources, Logan said. It was entirely dependent on well and pump water from the aquifer. Water levels in its wells had dropped more than 200 feet in the last 20 years.
"Our discharge rate was higher than the recharge rate," Logan said.
The city's water right is 13.75 million gallons a day and demand is 7.3 million gallons a day.
Logan said the city hired consultants and worked with state agencies to develop the water treatment plant.
The city will develop a modular plant, with a capacity of 3 million gallons a day. It would be expandable, with the possibility of adding modules to increase capacity, Logan said.
Other cities in the Columbia Basin also have aquifer level that are dropping, Logan said.
I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com