SALEM — The Oregon Water Resources Foundation has announced the OWRF Scholarship Recipients for 2023-2024:

Tayleur Baker.jpg

Tayleur Baker

• Tayleur Baker, from Burns, Ore., is studying agriculture science and agriculture communications at Oregon State University in Corvallis.

Isabel D'Acquisto.jpg

Isabel D’Acquisto
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you