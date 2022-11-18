Two irrigation efficiency projects and an aquifer recharge proposal have won $6.6 million from Oregon water regulators, who also approved additional money for a previously-approved grant.
However, members of the state’s Water Resources Commission decided against funding an irrigation automation proposal because its social and environmental benefits didn’t score high enough.
That rejection, as well as the relatively low number of qualified applicants, gave rise to questions about whether Oregon’s water supply grant program was too restrictive or didn’t have enough decision-making discretion.
“I think we’re handcuffed by the statute and the way it’s set up,” said Joe Moll, commissioner and executive director of the McKenzie River Trust.
With only four applicants competing for millions of available grant dollars, while others opted against pursuing funds due to the eligibility criteria, it may indicate something’s wrong with the system, Moll said.
The state “triple bottom line” approach to evaluating the economic, social and environmental benefits of grant proposals is commendable, he said.
However, it may be appropriate to give some leeway to projects that rank more highly in one measure than the others, Moll said.
April Snell, executive director of the Oregon Water Resources Commission, said she’s long taken “umbrage” with the grant scoring system, which hasn’t been vetted by outside stakeholders.
Snell said she’s particularly dubious about the “negative scale” that allows points to be deducted for certain project features, which isn’t used by similar grant programs.
At least three irrigation districts have been barred from applying for grants because they hadn’t updated water management plans they’d voluntarily developed in earlier years, Snell said.
Critics say such plans are costly and time-consuming to update when revisions aren’t necessary, since irrigation districts aren’t as prone to change as cities.
If irrigation districts never develop such plans in the first place, they aren’t required to be updated. Critics say these grant rules effectively discourage irrigation districts from undertaking such plans.
Rules for the water supply grant program, which lawmakers created in 2013, may themselves be due for an update, though development of the existing regulations was hard-fought, Snell said.
“Anyone who’s been through that process, I don’t think is eager to go through it again,” Snell said.
Despite these qualms, the commission voted unanimously to approve three water projects for grant funding during its Nov. 17 quarterly meeting:
• The Tumalo Irrigation Districted in Deschutes County was awarded $2 million toward an $8.7 million phase of replacing about 11 miles of open canals with pipes. The project is meant to improve reliable deliveries for farmers while conserving water for federally-protected species.
• The East Fork Irrigation District in Hood River County was awarded $823,000 toward an $1.9 million project that will upgrade pipes and other equipment, eliminating overflows while conserving in-stream flows for threatened fish.
• The City of Stayton was awarded $3.8 million toward an aquifer storage and recovery project that’s expected to cost $5 million. The money will pay for permitting, design and construction of a system that will inject treated water into an underground basalt aquifer, providing a backup drinking water source during low summer flows.
The commission likewise voted unanimously to turn down a fourth eligible application from the Klamath Irrigation District, which had sought $720,000 to automate delivery systems and collect water data as part of a $1.2 million project.
While the project’s economic merits scored well during a grant review, its social and environmental components didn’t rank as well. Reviewers said the applicants would fare better if they strengthened those claims, which they can do in a future grant cycle.
The commission’s funding decisions conclude the seventh grant cycle since the program became operational in 2016, with 37 applications receiving about $43 million for water supply projects so far. Nearly $4 million will now remain in water supply grant fund, though it’s expected to be replenished with $15 million with the sale of lottery bonds next spring.
Aside from funding the new projects, the commission voted unanimously to provide another $68,000 for a Wallowa County project aimed at replacing a flood irrigation system with center pivots, which was approved for a $530,000 grant last year.
The applicants have tried to keep expenses down but couldn’t fully complete the project without the added funding, said Kim Fritz-Ogren, manager of planning, collaboration and investments at the state’s Water Resources Department.
“With the additional cost of materials, there isn’t a way to do that,” she said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.