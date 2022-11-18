Irrigation 11 (copy)

Oregon water regulators approved two irrigation efficiency projects and an aquifer storage proposal for $6.6 million in grant funding.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press File

Two irrigation efficiency projects and an aquifer recharge proposal have won $6.6 million from Oregon water regulators, who also approved additional money for a previously-approved grant.

However, members of the state’s Water Resources Commission decided against funding an irrigation automation proposal because its social and environmental benefits didn’t score high enough.

