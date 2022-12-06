PORTLAND — Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have proposed a scaled-back version of the River Democracy Act that would designate approximately 3,215 miles of new wild and scenic rivers statewide.
The original bill, introduced February 2021, called for 4,700 miles of waterways nominated by the public to be added to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System.
In a statement, Wyden and Merkley, both Democrats, said the revised legislation “reflects input from communities across Oregon over the past year,” removing 1,485 miles of rivers, streams and creeks that were previously included.
“This fresh bill provides a fresh start that builds on the progress already made to protect Oregon’s waterways, reduce wildfire dangers, improve drinking water and expand recreation opportunities that support rural jobs and economies,” Wyden said.
Congress passed the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act in 1968 to protect certain rivers with “outstanding natural, cultural and recreational values.” Oregon currently has 2,173 miles of wild and scenic rivers, or 2% of all rivers statewide.
The revised River Democracy Act would increase the designated miles in Oregon by nearly 150%.
“By expanding our wild and scenic designations, we can protect the health of these delicate ecosystems and high quality water resources,” Merkley said, “all while increasing wildfire resilience and bolstering our recreation economy.”
If passed, the bill would increase wild and scenic river buffers from a quarter-mile to a half-mile on both sides, while requiring federal land managers to develop wildfire mitigation plans within each corridor.
Critics of the bill include the American Forest Resource Council, a timber industry group based in Portland, which argues the increased buffers would place greater restrictions on public access, logging, mining and livestock grazing.
An examination by the AFRC found that just 15% of waterways listed in the original bill were actually labeled as “rivers.” The rest were either streams, gulches, draws or unnamed tributaries — some of which were completely dry upon inspection.
Despite paring back the proposal, the River Democracy Act remains problematic, said AFRC spokesman Nick Smith.
“Two years later, the bill’s sponsors and supporters still haven’t answered some fundamental questions,” Smith said. “What exactly does this bill protect these (stream) segments from, and how? If it’s wildfire, how does a wild and scenic designation help, and what tools does it give public land managers that they don’t already have?”
In addition to management restrictions, Smith said the bill requires agencies such as the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management “to spend considerable time and taxpayer dollars conducting exhaustive plans, shifting resources away from urgent priorities like mitigating wildfires.”
Supporters, however, say protections afforded under the bill will bolster Oregon’s outdoor recreation economy while protecting existing private property and water rights.
Wyden has asserted the bill would apply only to federal land. The bill also states it would not affect existing grazing permits, though ranchers have raised concerns about regulations requiring them to build miles of new fences, increase stubble height requirements and exclude reopening closed or vacant allotments.
The River Democracy Act has been praised by environmental groups, American Indian tribes and certain businesses.
Erik Fernandez, wilderness program manager for Oregon Wild, said that while it was difficult to see any streams removed from the original bill, the group appreciates efforts to address concerns and advance a new version of the legislation.
”Every river and waterway included in the original bill is special, important and deserving of protection,” Fernandez said. “For streams not included in the revised bill, we know those who originally nominated them will be disappointed, and that is understandable. However, the River Democracy Act remains a historic conservation opportunity to protect our drinking water, fish and wildlife habitat, and recreation opportunities.”
Samuel Penney, chairman of the Nez Perce tribal executive committee, said the tribe was pleased to participate in the bill’s development.
“The waterways within the Nez Perce homeland hold particular significance for our people, so the opportunity to provide additional protections is very important,” Penney said.
