A view of the South Fork Crooked River in Central Oregon. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have proposed a scaled-back version of the River Democracy Act that would designate approximately 3,215 miles of new wild and scenic rivers statewide.

 Greg Burke/Oregon Wild

PORTLAND — Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have proposed a scaled-back version of the River Democracy Act that would designate approximately 3,215 miles of new wild and scenic rivers statewide.

The original bill, introduced February 2021, called for 4,700 miles of waterways nominated by the public to be added to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System.

