MP Ken Helm 2.jpg (copy)

Rep. Ken Helm, D-Beaverton, chair of the Oregon House Agriculture, Land Use and Water Committee, has asked lawmakers to consider creating a "water czar" who'd coordinate high-level policy and investment decisions.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press

A new “water czar” would coordinate Oregon’s projects and policies related to water resources under a bill that’s being considered for next year’s legislative session.

Officially called the Interagency Water Officer, the official would lead water planning efforts in the governor’s office and negotiate with federal agencies, state governments and tribes on water issues.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you