SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has proposed a $15 million budget cut to the Port of Coos Bay's channel modification, a project that would allow the port to take its place among the international shipping giants on the West Coast.
On Dec. 1, Gov. Brown released her proposed $25.6 billion budget for 2021-23. The next fiscal year begins July 1.
On page 310, the proposal has one line stating the port's project will no longer be slated to receive lottery dollars.
"It was absolutely a surprise. We had no advance warning," said Margaret Barber, director of external affairs at the port. "It's tremendously disappointing."
The project's advocates say expanding the channel to 45 feet deep and 450 feet wide would open new avenues for international trade of agricultural goods and transform southern Oregon's economy. But without sufficient funding, port leaders say the project could stall.
This isn't the project's first disruption.
John Burns, the port's CEO, told the Capital Press earlier this fall the project has faced other interruptions, including when investors withdrew support during the Great Recession.
The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but observers speculate Brown slashed the funding for two main reasons: lottery dollars are fewer this year and the project is controversial. Most other lottery funding for statewide projects was retained in the budget.
When restaurants and other venues were closed, fewer people have played the lottery, resulting in less state revenue.
Policy experts suggest the governor may have cut channel modification funding because it's environmentally unpopular. Earlier this year, about a dozen environmental agencies told the Capital Press the project could disrupt marine and fish habitats and reduce water quality.
But advocates say the project has wide bipartisan support despite the controversy.
Funding for the channel modification was approved by Oregon legislators in 2006. Dollars were meant to be dished out in installments. Now, longtime supporters say they won't let go of that funding without a fight.
Barber of the port said her team is "ramping up" to work with the Legislature this session.
"I'm confident we'll get at least some portion of that money back," she said.
Sen. Arnie Roblan, D-Coos Bay, who has advocated the project 16 years, said he didn't get advance notice of the budget cut, either.
"I had not caught this particular issue," Roblan told the Capital Press Wednesday. "I'm really glad you (the Capital Press) had your eye on the ball here and pointed this out. I think I might have missed it completely."
Roblan said he will fight to get funding for the project in the final budget before he retires at the end of the legislative session.
Roblan said he hopes Boomer Wright and Dick Anderson, both Republicans and soon-to-be Coos Bay's new representative and senator, respectively, will shepherd the project forward. But, Roblan said, Wright and Anderson will need to "work harder to get their voices heard" as members of the minority party.
The budget proposal's next stop is the Legislature, which convenes Jan. 19. The lottery bonds will be put into a bill and sent through the legislative process.