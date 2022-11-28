GP DEQ Well Test.jpg

Adam Thompson, a member of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality mobile laboratory staff, testing a water sample in Klamath Falls.

 DEQ

BEND, Ore. — Property owners in a rural area of Central Oregon may have their wells tested for free as part of a broader effort to survey groundwater quality statewide. 

The state Department of Environmental Quality will test 60-100 wells in southern Deschutes County for nitrate, bacteria, arsenic, pesticides and other contaminants. Testing will take place in the spring and fall of 2023 around the communities of Sunriver and La Pine, south of Bend.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you