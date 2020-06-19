TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Oregon environmental regulators have issued $63,750 in fines after an anaerobic digester at the Port of Tillamook Bay malfunctioned last year, causing 163,301 gallons of partially treated cow manure to overflow into a nearby creek.
The port, which owns the manure digester, was fined $19,800 by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Tillamook BioGas, a branch of BioGas Corp. based in Raleigh, N.C., leases the facility and was fined $26,700 by DEQ.
DEQ also fined Regenis, of Ferndale, Wash., $17,250. Tillamook BioGas had hired Regenis, which specializes in building and maintaining digesters, to operate the facility.
All three fines were appealed. Michele Bradley, the port's general manager, said the spill was unfortunate but dealt with swiftly.
"All issues were corrected in a timely manner after the incident," Bradley said. "Regenis and Tillamook BioGas were quick to respond per the port's (DEQ permit), including new measures for overflow issues, remote monitoring and an updated operations plan."
Representatives of Regenis and Tillamook BioGas could not immediately be reached for comment.
The digester was originally built in 2012 and was operated by the port until 2017, processing manure from nearby dairy farms.
Anaerobic digestion works by heating manure in the absence of oxygen, allowing bacteria and microorganisms to break down the material. The process results in methane, which the facility uses to generate electricity.
The digester sat idle for nearly two years.
On Oct. 3, 2018, DEQ issued a new permit and the port leased the facility to Tillamook BioGas, which in turn hired Regenis in February 2019 to upgrade and recommission the facility.
On July 22, 2019, a faulty sensor caused one of the digester's tanks to overflow. Of the 378,572 gallons of partially digested manure that spilled, an estimated 163,301 gallons reached a storm water pipe that empties into Anderson Creek.
Anderson Creek is about 2.5 miles from the Tillamook River, which flows into the Pacific Ocean at Tillamook Bay.
While DEQ and the Oregon Department of Agriculture determined there was no public health risk downstream at Tillamook Bay, water quality measurements at Anderson Creek did show highly elevated levels of E. coli, and water 500 yards downstream of the outfall was described as "brown and turbid."
Additionally, DEQ said the spill killed approximately 100 sickleback fish, a small fish found in coastal waters, and other adverse impacts to the aquatic environment, according to DEQ.
The digester site does have an overflow pit, equipped with an alarm and sensor designed to shut down all manure transfer when levels are too high. Both the sensor and alarm were non-operational at the time of the overflow, DEQ stated.
DEQ alleges Tillamook BioGas acted recklessly because it did not follow permit requirements for maintaining and inspecting equipment prior to re-starting the digester. The company received a higher fine based on the agency's formula for calculating penalties.