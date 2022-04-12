Onion acreage in southeastern Oregon and southwestern Idaho will likely be below average because of a tight water supply and other factors, farmers say.
The region produces about a quarter of the country’s fall storage onion crop.
Lyndon Johnson, sales development manager at seed producer Crookham Co. in Caldwell, Idaho, said onion acreage in a given year ranges from 19,000 to more than 21,000 acres. He expects the total on the lower end “due to the water issue and drought," adding that onions need "constant water.”
Dyke Nagasaka of Weiser, Idaho, planted slightly fewer acres of onions. Labor availability and cost — and higher prices on other crops — drove the decision rather than water supply.
“For the most part, we should be OK” on water, he said. “It remains to be seen.”
He does not plan to change how he manages his onions.
“It all depends on Mother Nature,” Nagasaka said. “With such high input costs, I don’t know if I will skimp. I usually don’t. Fertilizer management might be more important this year. I usually just try to grow for the yield.”
The Owyhee Irrigation District reduced its water allotment in 2021 and 2022. It is just over half of the amount in a normal year.
Bruce Corn, who farms north of Nyssa, Ore., said his onion acreage is about normal.
He said some growers in the area planted fewer onions, but for those who can supplement Owyhee allotments with water from the Snake River, “it has been reasonably normal. People are planting them where they are assured they will have adequate irrigation supplies.”
Corn said canals he uses began receiving water April 6-7. Earlier, he tapped supplemental wells. He aimed to get onions in the ground and drip irrigation systems running as soon as was practical.
“The number one priority is just getting stands established, and hopefully in a couple of weeks, we’ll know where we are at,” he said. Then he will evaluate if any onions must be replanted because of wind damage.
Planting conditions included “a lot of wind and no rain,” Corn said. Winds around 60 mph for several hours April 4 prompted him to contemplate some replanting.
Water conservation is a priority, and “definitely drip irrigation is key to that,” he said. “In a year like this, it pays big dividends to conserve water through drip systems.”
Idaho Onion Growers Association President Jarom Jemmett, who farms in the Parma-Notus area, grows onions in three irrigation districts.
He had planted 85% of his crop as of April 7, when water was in canals in two of the districts. He was waiting to plant the rest. They are in a district that reduced its allotment to well below what onions need and delayed its initial water delivery to April 22.
“We want to be able to irrigate them and get an even emergence” in that district, Jemmett said. Some fields will be left unplanted to leave enough water for high-value crops like onions.
He said the overall onion crop is about the normal acreage partly because rotations dictated more onions in the other two districts. Among the onions he and partners planted already, those put in earliest got the worst of the wind and dust.
Oregon State University Malheur Experiment Station Director Stuart Reitz said season-shortening late germination and emergence, a function of planting in dry ground and having to wait for moisture, pose some risk.
“Everybody’s concerned about water,” he said.