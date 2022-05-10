Stakeholders in the Odessa Subarea are asking the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to review the need for a repayment contract for the cost of work the agency has done on the irrigation project.
They also hope to convince Congress to fund more of the work without requiring repayment.
Roughly 100 farms have declining wells in the Odessa Subarea. Farmers and stakeholders want to replace well water with Columbia River water
"The Odessa program is not what was anticipated in construction of the Columbia Basin Project," said Mike Schwisow, director of government relations for the Columbia Basin Development League. "It instead is a public interest effort to conserve groundwater for other uses...."
The Odessa program is limited to acre-for-acre groundwater replacement, and not an expansion to include more irrigated ground, Schwisow said.
All three Columbia Basin irrigation districts have repayment contracts for farm blocks. But the land in Odessa was never platted in farm blocks because Reclamation's construction of the irrigation works was never completed. As a result, there is no repayment contract for the portion of East Columbia Basin Irrigation District's contract covering that land.
Reclamation consistently tells Congress that capital construction can't be funded because there's no repayment contract to recover the federal investment, Schwisow said.
Odessa lands to be served by the pump station-pipeline distribution systems would instead be served in the future by construction of the East High Canal system, originally included when the Columbia Basin Project was authorized by Congress in 1943, but was never built.
"In effect, the landowners would have to repay for two systems, which is patently unfair," Schwisow said.
Reclamation funds other public interest programs without requiring repayment contracts, Schwisow said.
"We've asked for a long time, and the president's budget has never included anything for Odessa, other than continuation of funding for oversight activities," he said. "It hasn't been nothing, but it hasn't been major construction dollars."
Last year, federal funding for oversight increased to $2 million. The president's budget included $1.5 million, and $500,000 was added through earmarks.
The league estimates completion of Odessa groundwater replacement will cost over $266 million, plus $42 million to replace 10 bridges.
Washington state has already contributed $126 million and East Columbia Basin Irrigation District (ECBID) has invested $16.68 million in bond sales.
Schwisow doesn't have an estimate of the total amount farmers would have to repay. It's constantly shifting, he said, pointing to state funding and the inclusion of the project for USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service watershed planning program, which is grant funding for up to 75% of construction costs in some areas.
"Whatever we can get through grant funding reduces what landowner repayment would be for the irrigation district having to go to the bond market," Schwisow said. "We think we have a good argument. Given the nature of the Odessa program, this is not standard Reclamation irrigation development. It is a public interest, temporary solution."
Schwisow said the request for review doesn't delay any current work.
"What we're looking for with this is just to open more opportunities," he said.
Schwisow hopes to hear back from Reclamation this year.
Reclamation has already reviewed the project under a repayment criteria standard, said Marc Maynard, field office manager for the bureau in Ephrata, Wash.
Congress has the ability to give Reclamation the authority to fund the project without repayment but has not done so, Maynard said.
"My understanding is Congress is not contemplating this, but certainly that's something the user-groups could lobby for, should they choose to," he said.
Reclamation will continue to work with the irrigation districts and state on Odessa groundwater replacement, Maynard said.
"A repayment contract is an option," he said. "If the district and landowners see value in that approach, Reclamation is happy to begin working on developing a repayment contract consistent with Reclamation law and policy."