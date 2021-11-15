Supporters hope to know early next year the result of their efforts to secure federal funding to bring more Columbia River water to the Odessa Subarea.
The Grant County Conservation District, East Columbia Basin Irrigation District and members of Congress are pursuing funds through the Natural Resources Conservation Service PL-566 Watershed Program to continue work on the water distribution system.
"What I'm calling the 'pivot point' is when Washington, D.C., gives a blessing and says the Odessa Aquifer is a watershed project," Harold Crose, resource conservationist at the conservation district, told the Capital Press.
The project is in a "holding mode" until it is approved, he said.
"When that hits, that's the point where you can say, 'We're approved for the planning phase,' which means they fully intend somewhere down the road to fund the project," Crose said. "That's a big game changer at that point."
Roughly 100 farmers face declining water levels in their wells in the Odessa Subarea. The goal is to replace the wells with water from the Columbia River.
The watershed program would be used to help fund pumps and nine lateral lines out to farms, including:
• The EL 22.1 line is estimated to cost more than $70 million, representing eight landowners and 10,000 to 20,000 acres.
• The EL 79.2 line is estimated to cost $36 million, representing 14 landowners and 13,000 acres.
Cost to the landowners depends on how much federal and state funding is available, Crose said.
The PL-566 would pay up to 75% of the cost of each line, Crose said.
Farmers are responsible for the on-farm infrastructure that enables their farm to connect to the lines and stations. The NRCS regional conservation partnership would include funding for that part of the project, Crose said.
Crose expects to hear from NRCS leadership in January or February.
Updating National Environmental Policy Act information on the project would likely take one or two years, he said.
"When that's completed and approved, then we'll be able to submit for the funding," he said.
The biggest need Crose sees is to get "all the landowners moving in the same direction," from the early starters who have self-funded some engineering work to others who have not yet begun to act.
He wants to move "as quickly as possible" to get the declining wells off the aquifer and replace them with Columbia River water.
When the 79.2 line is completed, it will save 13 billion gallons per year that would otherwise come from the aquifer.
Multiply that by nine or 10 lines, Crose said, and it gives an indication of the "magnitude" of the project for the region.
"Communicate with us, get ahold of us," he advised landowners. "Get your questions in, get your questions answered. There's a lot of different things going on out there — different thoughts, ideas and interpretations of what we're trying to do. Some of them are good, but most of them aren't exactly accurate."
The project is one of the first of its kind for the nation, replacing groundwater with water from an alternative source, Crose said.
He praised supporters at the local, state and federal levels.
"I've never worked on a project that has (this) level of support. ... Everybody recognizes the importance of this project," he said. "It's a tremendously powerful team that's backing us up right now."