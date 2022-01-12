SALEM — No matter the crop, farmers can improve their land management practices with a little help from their local soil and water conservation district.
Mark Akimoff, conservation planner with the Marion SWCD in Stayton, Ore., reviewed funding programs available for measures like cover cropping and irrigation efficiency improvements during the 52nd Annual Northwest Ag Show on Jan. 12.
"Whatever you're growing, we can probably help you with project funding," Akimoff said.
Akimoff highlighted two grant programs in particular — the Landowner Assistance Program, or LAP, and the Specialty Projects Grant Program, or SPG.
LAP grants provide up to $7,500 in matching funds for soil and water conservation projects. These can include waste storage and prescribed grazing for livestock operations; drip irrigation and moisture sensors for crops; and riparian forest buffers and forest stand improvements for private forestland owners.
Applicants must provide a minimum 50% match, including in-kind labor, supplies and equipment. Marion SWCP allocated $295,352 to 51 projects in 2019-20.
While all proposals are subject to board review, Akimoff said the district has had little trouble funding irrigation efficiency projects in the past.
"A lot of these projects are saving millions of gallons (of water)," he said. "That's a number that everybody likes to see."
Cover crops are another "low-hanging fruit" for grants, Akimoff said, curbing soil erosion and replenishing fields with organic matter. Popular crops in the Willamette Valley include buckwheat, clover, hairy vetch and ryegrass.
Specialty Projects Grants, on the other hand, are intended for more innovative and technology-driven solutions to conservation issues, such as drones or other precision irrigation tools.
Like LAP, the grants require 50% matching funds, though the maximum payout is $22,500 per year. Projects cannot exceed $50,000 in total cost.
"We want to push development of ideas and technology," Akimoff said. "If you have an idea, let us know."
Marion SWCD is one of 45 soil and water conservation districts across Oregon. The service traces its roots back to the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. Years of severe drought, economic hardship and poor farming practices left soils exposed to severe wind storms that stripped away, on average, 480 tons of topsoil per acre.
In response, President Franklin D. Roosevelt passed the Soil Conservation Act in 1935. That created the Soil Conservation Service within the USDA, or as it is known today, the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Soil and water conservation districts are local units of government that provide outreach and training on the ground for farmers and ranchers. There are roughly 3,000 SWCDs nationwide, almost one in every county.
In addition to connecting growers with project funding, Akimoff said the district can help with conservation planning, farm mapping and free technical advice where needed.
A directory of soil and water conservation districts is available through the Oregon Department of Agriculture online at www.oregon.gov/oda.