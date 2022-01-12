SALEM — From inside Cascade Hall at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, Dustin Gargas can access aerial maps online of a hazelnut orchard in Chile, zeroing in on one corner where it appears trees are undergoing moderate to high water stress.
Gargas, an account manager for Ceres Imaging, compares data showing a 37% stress increase from Nov. 10 to Jan. 7, with each tree represented by a color-coded red or yellow dot.
"This is something that might be worth scouting or getting in front of," he said, indicating it might be due to a previously undetected problem with the orchard's irrigation system.
Ceres Imaging, based in Oakland, Calif., uses aerial imaging to map potential issues in agricultural fields. Rather than drones, the company flies fixed-wing aircraft fitted with five infrared sensors and a thermal camera to capture layers of information about a crop's health and productivity.
Gargas gave a demonstration of Ceres' web-based platform Jan. 12 during a presentation at the 52nd Annual Northwest Ag Show, and explained how the data may be interpreted to help farmers make faster management decisions and maximize their yields.
Infrared sensing is capable of spotting healthy versus stressed plants based on the light each reflects. It can do this 7-10 days sooner than what might be seen with the naked eye.
"It's more of a proactive approach than a reactive approach," Gargas said.
Once a flight is completed, the raw imagery data is then separated into five categories — water stress, canopy vigor, canopy density, chlorophyll and temperature. Ideally, Gargas said farmers can see where areas of their fields go in and out of stress throughout the growing season, and diagnose problems before they make a larger dent in harvest.
For example, he said a corner of the field experiencing higher stress could indicate a faulty irrigation setup, clogged drip lines or a blocked manifold. Having this information up front can save significant time and labor costs down the road, Gargas said.
"You can imagine a valve not opening for 3-4 weeks, what that might do to a section (of orchard)," he said.
In Oregon, Gargas said the company operates several Cessna aircraft flying out of the Aurora State Airport. The service costs about $3 per acre per flight, with Ceres typically flying 4-12 times over a farm per season.
In addition to detecting water stress and other problems in the field, Gargas said the flights can provide a more accurate tree count, which orchardists can use for inventory, planting decisions and yield estimates.
Gargas said the company has also done flights to survey post-storm and frost damage in Australia.
Hazelnut growers in the Willamette Valley experienced heavy damage to mature orchards a year ago after a severe ice storm battered the region, snapping branches and in some cases splitting whole tree trunks.
"You can pretty quickly delineate the areas damaged by frost just due to stress or loss of vigor," he said.
John Bourne, vice president of Ceres Imaging, estimates that growers managing 20% of all specialty crop acres in the Pacific Northwest are now using Ceres on a weekly basis, according to a previous article in the Capital Press.