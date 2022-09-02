Agricultural water quality projects will be eligible for more financial assistance in the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1, according to the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Services in Idaho.
Landowners who seek Environmental Quality Incentives Program funding for projects to improve water quality or quantity can receive higher payments in priority watersheds if they follow selected NRCS-approved practices.
NRCS will increase water protection priority areas in the new fiscal year to 20% of the state’s land mass, up from 4.5%. The move adds 359 eligible sub-watersheds from 10,000 to 40,000 acres.
Several new areas are in the Payette River system to help protect public water sources from recurring cyanobacterial algae blooms in Cascade Reservoir.
Maureen Pepper, NRCS state water quality specialist, said the agency worked with landowners and other partners to identify the additional source water protection priority areas. Many are in state-designated nitrate priority or groundwater management areas.
For example, the state Department of Environmental Quality designates Weiser, in the southwest Idaho, as a nitrate priority area. She said it will be eligible for more project funding for qualified projects.
Idaho DEQ is also updating its nitrate priority area rankings.
Other Idaho watersheds eligible for more funding include Croy Creek southeast of Hailey, the Raft River area in eastern Idaho and the Dingle Swamp-Bear Lake Outlet in the southeast.
Pepper said these are in state groundwater management areas where NRCS projects could have water supply or quality goals.
She said practices that could qualify a project for more funding in priority areas include cover cropping and revised management of irrigation water and fertilizer nutrients.
The current application period ends Oct. 7.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.