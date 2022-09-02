Little Lost River (copy)

The Natural Resources Conservation Service is expanding its efforts to help farmers improve water quality and quantity in much of Idaho.

Agricultural water quality projects will be eligible for more financial assistance in the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1, according to the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Services in Idaho.

Landowners who seek Environmental Quality Incentives Program funding for projects to improve water quality or quantity can receive higher payments in priority watersheds if they follow selected NRCS-approved practices.

