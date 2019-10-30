The USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service plans meetings of locally led work groups around Idaho in November and early December.
The meetings, part of the agency’s planning process, provide an opportunity for local farmers, ranchers, timber producers, industry representatives and land managers to be part of a collaborative effort to improve natural resources in counties and communities. Recent and planned projects, partnership opportunities, and information about NRCS and partner programs will be discussed.
Detail and contacts: 208-378-5700 or https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/detailfull/id/people/partners/?cid=nrcseprd1496616.
• Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to noon, Idaho Department of Fish and Game Upper Snake Regional Office, 4279 Commerce Circle, Idaho Falls.
• Nov. 5, 1 to 4 p.m., University of Idaho Research and Extension Center conference room, 1902 E. Chicago St., Caldwell.
• Nov. 18, 1 to 4 p.m., Moscow Post Office, 212 E. 5th St.; 1 to 4 p.m., Kamiah Fire Hall, 515 Main St.
• Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Salmon-area location to be determined; 1 to 4 p.m., UI Sandpoint Organic Ag Center, 10881 N. Boyer Road, Sandpoint.
• Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to noon, Centennial Distributing, 701 W. Buckles Ave., Hayden; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Madison County Annex conference room, 134 E. Main St., Rexburg.
• Nov. 21, 1 to 4 p.m., NRCS Weiser Field Office, 847 E. 9th St.
• Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 1519 Overland Ave., Burley.
• Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IDFG Southeast Regional Office, 1345 Barton Road, Pocatello.
• Dec. 4, 1 to 4 p.m., Twin Falls-area location to be determined; 7 p.m., UI Franklin County Extension, 561 W. Oneida St., Preston.
• Dec. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Craters of the Moon National Monument conference room, 1266 Craters Loop Road, Arco; 1 to 4 p.m., A.J.’s Restaurant, 1120 Highway 20, Mountain Home.
• Dec. 6, 9:30 a.m. to noon, UI Extension conference room, 203 Lucy Lane, Gooding.