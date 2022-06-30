The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho and Boise-based agribusiness J.R. Simplot Co. signed a memorandum of agreement to work together on food production and conservation measures that aim to advance soil health, water quality and farm profitability.
Simplot’s Grower Solutions unit operates more than 230 retail locations and employs crop advisers and agronomists. It will work with the agency “to foster soil health and water quality practices, as both are essential to sustaining farmers’ legacies and supporting the long-term viability of their land,” Troy Bolt, vice president and general manager of retail business, said in a June 28 release from the agency. “Our ongoing commitment to growers and sustainable agronomy practices align with NRCS’ efforts.”
The memorandum calls for the agency to educate Grower Solutions employees about its programs and conservation practices. NRCS planner certification training will be provided to selected employees.
“We are especially excited to explore how we can blend NRCS conservation systems and Simplot’s precision agriculture data tools to provide our customers with the best recommendations for their management decisions, cost-effective conservation practices and profitable outcomes for their farms,” said Curtis Elke, NRCS Idaho state conservationist.
“I understand how valuable this partnership will be for agricultural producers in Idaho and other states where Simplot operates,” Elke said.
The organizations also plan to co-host field days and training events; partner in training agricultural retailers, cooperatives, agronomists and others; evaluate field-level, scalable soil health assessment and testing opportunities; and discuss strategies to reduce wind and water erosion.
