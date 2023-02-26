A northern Idaho conservationist has received a major award from USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Pamela Pavek, NRCS resource conservationist based in Moscow, won the Hugh Hammond Bennett National Planner Award for Conservation Excellence. She received it and presented some of her work Feb. 15 at the National Association of Conservation Districts annual meeting in New Orleans.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you