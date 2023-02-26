A northern Idaho conservationist has received a major award from USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Pamela Pavek, NRCS resource conservationist based in Moscow, won the Hugh Hammond Bennett National Planner Award for Conservation Excellence. She received it and presented some of her work Feb. 15 at the National Association of Conservation Districts annual meeting in New Orleans.
The National Conservation Planning Partnership created the award in 2017 to honor the legacy of Bennett, who founded NRCS and was a soil-conservation pioneer. The award recognizes producers and conservation planners from the partnership who have exemplified outstanding service by developing and carrying out sound conservation planning and other conservation techniques.
“Conservation planning is one of the most important technical assistance products on our NRCS conservation shelf that we offer the customer,” Curtis Elke, state conservationist for Idaho, said in a release. “Pamela has demonstrated her expertise in conservation planning and innovative thinking over the years and I am so proud of her.”
Pavek develops conservation plans for the Conservation Reserve Program and has helped the NRCS district conservationist manage hundreds of contracts for the agency’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program, the conservation stewardship program and wetland reserve easements.
“I am lucky to work with private landowners who have a strong conservation ethic,” she told Capital Press. “Their passion for conservation inspires me to enthusiastically show up for work every day.”
To receive an award associated with Hammond is a “tremendous honor,” Pavek said. She appreciates the award and is “grateful NCCP recognizes conservation planning at the field level.”
She earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master’s degree in crop science at Washington State University. She has worked for NRCS since 2005.
