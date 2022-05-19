The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho is accepting National Water Quality Initiative project proposals through June 10.
Landowners and NRCS, in cooperation with state and local partners, work on the watershed-scale projects to improve water quality. Work also may aim to increase how much water is available in particular areas.
The initiative was designed to help agricultural producers reduce sediment, nutrient and pathogen runoff into surface waters where water quality is a critical concern.
NRCS following the 2018 Farm Bill expanded the program to protect groundwater as well as surface water sources of public drinking water. It provides funding and technical assistance.
Maureen Pepper, NRCS Idaho state water quality specialist, said proposals submitted last year affected several contiguous watersheds in nitrate priority areas.
Two were in Idaho Department of Water Resources-designated groundwater management areas where the aquifer level is a concern.
She said projects that strive to reduce nitrates in designated areas compete well in the selection process, though location in a nitrate priority area is not a requirement. Funding may be increased for projects that focus on water resource concerns.
“You do have to demonstrate a need,” Pepper said. “And it is not just that you have waters impacted. It’s that you have a robust interest by landowners in improving conditions on their land and in their watersheds.”
Drought concerns may prompt more proposals that aim to increase water availability or save it, she said. Water quality can decrease when supply is reduced.
