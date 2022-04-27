FORT JONES, Calif. — Farmers and ranchers in the rural Scott Valley of Northern California are banding together to advocate for farms as the area faces the potential loss of 100% of its irrigation water this summer.
Farmers call their new group the Scott Valley Agriculture Water Alliance, or Scott Valley AgWA.
The group formed to educate the public about what it calls "unfair" water regulations issued by the State Water Resources Control Board — drought emergency regulations for the Scott River, a tributary of the Klamath River, that would halt all irrigation if the river dips below new minimum levels.
A potential cutback this year would be aimed at protecting coho salmon.
In a letter to the water board last summer, Karuk Tribe chairman Russel 'Buster' Attebery wrote that water users in the Scott Valley "are de-watering the last stronghold of coho salmon in the Klamath Basin, driving them to extinction."
Sari Sommarstrom, a retired watershed consultant and local nursery tree owner who helped found the new farmers' alliance, disagreed with Attebery's assessment.
"The river has not met the board's new flow requirements in nine out of the past 11 summers," she said. "Yet the data show that coho returns have nonetheless increased over the past 20 years. We're seeing population levels that haven’t been since the 1960s. Sadly, it's evident that these curtailments are based on a false narrative."
If the board cuts the water allocation this year to protect the salmon as expected, it won't be the first time. Last Aug. 30, the water control board halted all irrigation in the Scott Valley because the river didn't meet the new flow requirements.
On May 4, the board will take public comments on a Zoom call as it considers re-adopting those curtailments.
The alliance of farmers is mobilizing to educate the public, including officials, in the lead-up to the board's decision.
"The No. 1 goal (of this group) is to tell our side of what's happening in this water crisis in Scott Valley," Theodora Johnson, spokeswoman for the group and a sixth-generation Scott Valley cattle rancher. "It's an existential threat to farming."
The group is comprised of about 15 major area farms, and Johnson said another 15 or more are preparing to join.
Johnson said farmers in Scott Valley have few resources available to them in the case of another shutoff because growers in the valley have no reservoirs and face limits on groundwater pumping.
"Our third-generation dairy, organic since 2016, is our livelihood," Scott Valley dairy farmers Connor and Cricket Martin said in a statement. "It is important for us to be able to share it with the next generation. If the water curtailments continue, that won't be an option."