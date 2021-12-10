Northwest farmers will see adequate moisture this winter, but spring will be cold and dry.
"They are not going to have any super-recharge of groundwater with this type of winter," said Art Douglas, professor emeritus of atmospheric conditions at Creighton University in Omaha, Neb. "The main concern is the spring, which is cold, but unfortunately on the dry side."
The forecast is also dry for the rest of the country, he said.
"It's really the Pacific Northwest that's going to have this chance for moisture in the winter, but then the concern is, will there be enough to get you through the spring?" Douglas told the Capital Press.
He expects amount of precipitation to be normal to up to 110% in the winter, with the above-average precipitation primarily on the coast and in the Rocky Mountains. Then he predicts 75% to 85% of normal precipitation in the spring.
La Nina, which generally leads to colder and wetter winters in the Pacific Northwest, has been strengthening since September, Douglas said.
A warm water pool in the north central Pacific Ocean pushed up into the Gulf of Alaska last year. This fall, the warm water interacted with cold air, creating a "tremendous" Gulf of Alaska low, cooling ocean surface temperatures there.
"It's probably in the bottom third or fourth-coldest Gulf of Alaska on record since 1950, and we haven't seen cold water in that particular area for quite some time," Douglas said. "It is most exceptional how cold the water is."
An active storm track out of the Pacific Ocean will be challenged by the amount of moisture it can deliver, Douglas said.
"It's going to be hard to eke out normal precipitation," he said. "The further south you get, into southern Oregon and Idaho, then you do have more of a concern for drought."
The main cold will be on the coast, Douglas said. Temperatures in the interior of the region will be near-normal to slightly above-normal, including Montana.
Douglas called for normal to slightly above normal precipitation and a normal or reduced snow level.
"The problem is it just won't be super-wet," he said. "The total amount of moisture will be somewhat reduced because of the cold water."
The risk of winterkill in wheat will be low, he said.
La Nina is likely to continue into the spring, with gradual warming. That will help preserve the snow pack longer than normal, Douglas said.
But with less moisture available, spring precipitation will trend below normal, centered around the winter wheat production regions of Oregon, Washington and Idaho, Douglas said.
"I think it's a mixed-bag forecast for the Northwest," he said.
Douglas is best known for his appearances at the Spokane Ag Show.