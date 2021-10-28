Using southwest Idaho’s aquifer like a storage reservoir and bank could help protect it from steep declines as the population increases, leaders of a new nonprofit say.
Boise Basin Aquifer Recharge Inc. will coordinate and manage activity by cities, farmers and others. Users will buy units representing acre-feet of water that they would store in the aquifer and use later.
“As cities grow, they are going to need more water, but natural irrigation recharge is going to decline at the same time,” said Doug Jones, who is coordinating the project in early stages. “So we need to think about how to recharge the aquifer so that city is still able to pump water to supply homeowners and businesses.”
Flood irrigation is helping to replenish the aquifer.
“But as we convert to houses from farm fields, there is less flood irrigation, so there is less aquifer recharge,” said Jones, a former Idaho legislator and House Agricultural Affairs Committee chairman who still has farm property in the Twin Falls area.
Storing water in the aquifer could help keep cities, developments and farms from using too much well or surface water too soon in a dry year, he said. For example, many farms in the Dry Lake area of south Nampa irrigate from wells heavily.
Jones said when stored groundwater is needed, it could be delivered by canals when irrigation volume is lower, such as early spring or fall. Delivery cost likely will be part of the acre-foot charge.
Most well users have access to some surface water, at least at certain times of year. He said in a year when excess surface water is available, they could move it downstream, use it to recharge the aquifer and pull it out later. That would take pressure off well water that often has a right lower in priority than surface water.
Boise Basin Aquifer Recharge is patterned after an established nonprofit in eastern Idaho. They follow Idaho Department of Water Resources statutes and rules.
Jones said forming the new entity amounts to “starting the process of working at privately managed aquifer recharge in the Boise Basin.”
To the east, the state administers annual recharge of the Lake Erie-sized Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer. Boise Basin Aquifer Recharge could provide a running start in the southwest region if state administration is needed eventually.
Dave Tuthill, a former Idaho Department of Water Resources director coaching the new nonprofit, said it likely will be a good solution for some.
“If the state begins to administer groundwater in the Boise Basin conjunctively, then owners of wells that impact the Boise River will either need to curtail their use or provide mitigation,” he said. “This opportunity for mitigation, through BBAR, will enable continued pumping of wells that impact the river.”
Jones said a Sept. 24 meeting to assess interest in participation drew representatives of municipal public works departments, irrigation and flood control districts, and farmers. Board members are to be added at a Nov. 8 meeting. Operations could start in a year or so.
Water Resources is in late stages of mapping the aquifer in the Treasure Valley of southwestern Idaho. He said the map will be critical in efforts to find good return sites. The aquifer is smaller and more complex than that of the eastern Snake River Plain.
Idaho manages water rights conjunctively. It treats groundwater and surface water as one system.