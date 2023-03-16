GP Pearson Parks.jpg

Boardman resident Mike Pearson, left, and Nella Mae Parks, a senior organizer with Oregon Rural Action, discuss well testing outside a home in the West Glen neighborhood.

 George Plaven/Capital Press

BOARDMAN, Ore. — The West Glen neighborhood lies along a gravel road stretching beyond the city limits of Boardman, Ore.

Mike Pearson, a retired construction worker and longtime resident, pulled up to a neighbor's house in his white pickup truck on March 11. He was joined by Nella Mae Parks, a senior organizer with the nonprofit Oregon Rural Action, as they and other community volunteers went door-to-door offering free water tests.

