While several agricultural group and members of Congress are calling for withdrawal of the administration’s proposed rule redefining “waters of the United States” under the Clean Water Act, the National Farmers Union is calling for clarity and an inclusive rulemaking process.
“As the agencies attempt to craft rules that define the scope of WOTUS under the CWA, NFU asks the agencies to ensure it balances the important goal of protecting water quality with rules that are clear, simple and not unduly burdensome for farmers and ranchers,” Rob Larew, NFU president said in comments to the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Army.
“Additionally, we urge the agencies to ensure they are conducting extensive outreach and consulting a diverse array of farmers and ranchers regarding the challenges and conditions they face on their land,” he said.
NFU encourages a well-balanced, sensible policy that protects the public and environment without unduly burdening family farmers through excessive regulation or economic hardship, he said.
“Ambiguous regulations regarding the definition of WOTUS present ongoing challenges for farmers and ranchers. We urge the agencies to develop rules that lead to greater regulatory certainty and clarity for farmers as soon as possible,” he said.
Additionally, NFU supports exemptions for normal agricultural practices being reaffirmed and expects current and future rules will reaffirm those longstanding exemptions, he said.
Clean water is essential, but protecting water resources is a complex task that requires a sincere, careful and painstaking engagement and dialogue with stakeholders, he said.
“Full consideration must be given to legitimate concerns of the people who will be regulated under updated and new CWA rules, including family farmers and ranchers,” he said.
Farmers are involved in production across a wide variety of landscapes, and they manage many types of water resources. The nature of water resources and approaches to water management will differ across geographies, he said.
“NFU supports the agencies in their plan to host roundtables, but we believe the agencies need to do more to ensure everyone who would like to be heard can have a voice in the development of these regulations,” he said.
NFU encourages the agencies to consult farmers and ranchers regularly, extensively and equitably, he said.
The farm group is also concerned that ongoing litigation over the Navigable Waters Protection Rule and the Supreme Court’s pending review of the “significant nexus” issue adds uncertainty around the WOTUS statutory and regulatory regimes.
NFU understands that the proposed rule and future rules may need to evolve as the law evolves.
“We encourage the agencies to be mindful that these circumstances may lead to greater confusion among the regulated community. It will be important for the agencies to work closely with the regulated community to help them understand the rule and the evolving legal landscape,” he said.