Dan Newhouse

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse

 Matthew Weaver/Capital Press

Washington Congressman Dan Newhouse says he is "outraged" by the White House's recent draft reports studying breaching of dams on the lower Snake River, and that agriculture was "completely ignored."

Environmentalists have long argued that the four dams must be removed to promote salmon recovery, but agricultural stakeholders say those arguments don't consider the larger environmental threats to the fish, or the broader impacts to the environment and economy.

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

