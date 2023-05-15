GP Pacific Seafood.jpg

A banner hangs from a Pacific Seafood processing facility in Newport, Ore. decrying new wastewater regulations imposed by the state Department of Environmental Quality.

 George Plaven/Capital Press

SALEM — Seafood processors in Oregon are blasting some new regulations for treating wastewater as overly restrictive, saying they could put plants along the coast out of business.

The state Department of Environmental Quality updated its permit requirements for seafood companies in October 2020, designed to remove harmful byproducts, bacteria and heavy metals from processing wastewater before it is discharged back into the ocean.

GP Lori Steele.jpg

Lori Steele, executive director, West Coast Seafood Processors Association.
Jennifer-Wigal-Oregon-DEQ copy.jpg

Jennifer Wigal, Water Quality Division administrator, Oregon DEQ.
GP Fishing Boats.jpg

Fishing boats docked at the Port of Newport.
GP Warrenton_Processing_9_7x5.jpg

Fish are processed at a Pacific Seafood facility in Warrenton, Ore.
