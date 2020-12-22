WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congress this week passed a $1.4 trillion spending package to fund the government through next September and $900 billion in COVID-19 relief.
As part of the package, Congress also passed a multi-billion-dollar bill funding Western U.S. water projects called the Water Resources Development Act of 2020, or WRDA.
“Hats off to Senate and House leaders, water committees and committee staff to put this bipartisan water package together. Overall — this is a very nice, early Christmas present to Western water users,” Dan Keppen, executive director of Family Farm Alliance, a group that advocates for irrigation and water supplies for Western farmers, said in a statement.
The bills have broad bipartisan support, and President Donald Trump is expected to sign them into law by the end of the week, according to the alliance.
The bills would support the following water projects with dollar amounts requested earlier this year by the Interior Department:
• Boise River Basin — Anderson Ranch Dam Raise Project (Idaho): This project would raise the Anderson Ranch Dam northeast of Mountain Home, Idaho, increasing the capacity of the reservoir.
• Friant-Kern Canal Capacity Correction Project (California): This project would repair 33 miles of the 153-mile-long Friant Kern Canal, which has lost more than 50% of its design capacity due to land subsidence.
• Sites Reservoir Project (California): This project would pump winter flood flow from the Sacramento River through existing canals to an artificial lake to provide water security during droughts.
• Los Vaqueros Reservoir Expansion Project (California): The project would enlarge a reservoir in southeastern Contra Costa County.
• Cle Elum Pool Raise (Washington): This project’s purpose is to increase water storage capacity in the Yakima Basin’s Cle Elum Reservoir by up to 14,600 acre-feet.
• Delta Mendota Canal Subsidence Correction Project (California): This project would repair cracks in the Delta-Mendota Canal caused by subsidence.
• Del Puerto Water District Project (California): To combat drought, a new reservoir would be constructed in Del Puerto Canyon in the Coast Range foothills. The project would deliver water from the Delta-Mendota Canal into the new reservoir.
• San Luis Low Point Improvement Project (California): This project’s intent is to store alternative water supplies to address reliability issues in San Luis Reservoir when it reaches its low point, fostering algae growth.
• Sacramento Regional Water Bank (California): This is a developing groundwater storage program intended to improve the water supply in the Sacramento region.
The bills also include funding for water-related grants, provisions for creating an aging infrastructure account, an aquifer recharge flexibility program, an observatory designed to collect data on snowmelt and various technologies.