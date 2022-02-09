AURORA, Ore. — Rick Zacher, 71, drove his tractor between rows of hazelnut trees while his son, Del, 34, balanced on the tractor's back end, watching the implements dig up soft soil and inject drip tubing 4 to 6 inches deep.
Each time a roll of tubing came to its end, the father and son, third- and fourth-generation farmers, reloaded the spool. The pair were taking advantage of a bit of dry weather for a big project: installing drip irrigation in 230 acres of hazelnuts.
The farmers were installing drip tubing to replace their use of overhead irrigation, an investment they expect will increase their crop yields, improve water efficiency and reduce energy costs.
According to USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service, or NRCS, drip irrigation compared to alternatives can cut energy costs up to 50% and increase water efficiency 40% to 70%. Drip can also increase crop yields and decrease disease likelihood, according to Oregon State University.
"This will be a dramatic savings for us in time, water and electricity," said Rick Zacher.
The project was made possible through a $200,000 federal investment in the family's business. Zacher Family Farm was among a select group of early grant recipients in a 2021 pilot project. Now, in 2022, that funding source is available to farmers nationwide.
The new grant program is called the Environmental Quality Incentives Program Conservation Incentive Contracts, or EQIP CIC, administered by NRCS. The grant's purpose, according to NRCS, is to "help producers improve their level of conservation."
EQIP itself isn't new, but this specific sub-program, the Conservation Incentive Contracts, is. It combines EQIP-style payments with five-year contract options, allowing farmers to do longer-term projects and serving as a stepping stone to the Conservation Stewardship Program, another NRCS initiative.
"This new program is able to incentivize longer-term solutions for farmers," said Ron Alvarado, NRCS's state conservationist.
Farmers can use the money to invest in various "conservation" projects, including forest stand improvement, brush management, prescribed grazing, pasture and hay planting, livestock watering systems, cover crops and water-conserving infrastructure.
The program was created through the 2018 Farm Bill and was piloted in four states — Arizona, California, Colorado and Oregon — in 2021.
In January, NRCS announced the program would now be rolled out to farmers in "high-priority areas" across the U.S. The deadline to apply is March 4.
Del Zacher said that applying for the new program was "easy."
The farm's total project cost is $320,000, of which the EQIP CIC grant will cover $200,000. The remaining cost will be covered by a combination of dollars from the Energy Trust of Oregon, Marion County Soil and Water Conservation District and the farm's funds.
The Zachers are contracting Clearwater Irrigation & Water Management for design and installation.
Josh Kraemer, irrigation salesman for Clearwater Irrigation, said the government's investment in the new EQIP CIC program indirectly benefits companies, like his, that support farmers.
Rick Zacher said the federal government pours money each year into many programs, some of which are worthwhile and some not, but to him, this seems like a good use of federal dollars.