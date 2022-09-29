South Fork Coeur d'Alene River

A U.S. Geological Survey hydrologic technician measures streamflow on the South Fork Coeur d'Alene River at Elizabeth Park near Kellogg, Idaho.

 USGS

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is seeking members for a new watershed advisory group focused on the South Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River.

Participants are needed from a variety of sectors, including farming, livestock production and forest products.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you