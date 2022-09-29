The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is seeking members for a new watershed advisory group focused on the South Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River.
Participants are needed from a variety of sectors, including farming, livestock production and forest products.
The group will advise the department on developing a total maximum daily load-based plan to improve water quality. The work includes identifying sources of pollution in the watershed, recommending control actions and helping to develop and carry out a plan to meet water quality targets, according to a department release.
Members will have terms of at least two years. A meeting is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Pacific time Nov. 10 at Panhandle Health District, 35 Wildcat Way, Kellogg, and online.
Most streams in the South Fork sub-basin are listed as impaired by sediment, metals or temperature, according to the department.
“Right now we are working on a temperature TMDL because there are temperature impairments in several streams in the South Fork Coeur d’Alene watershed,” said Lily Conrad, watershed analyst for the department. These streams are warmer than state water quality standards for coldwater aquatic life.
