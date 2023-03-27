water filter
Buy Now

Tory Uskoski of Blue Mountain Plumbing adjusts a newly installed reverse osmosis filter at a Boardman, Ore., home.

 Erick Peterson/EO Media Group

BOARDMAN, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority is providing vouchers for residents of Morrow and Umatilla counties to test their private wells for nitrate contamination.

Applications for vouchers will be accepted through May 15, and expire June 7. 

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you