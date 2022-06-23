BOARDMAN, Ore. — A coalition of businesses in northeast Oregon — including several food processors and the state's largest dairy — is working with Morrow County officials to test drinking water for residents whose wells may be contaminated with high levels of toxic nitrates.
The affected wells lie within what is known as the Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management Area, or LUBGWMA, which was designated in 1990 to address groundwater nitrates from agricultural lands and other non-point sources.
Morrow County commissioners declared a state of emergency on June 13 after private well tests showed nitrate levels above the federal safe drinking water limit.
Debbie Radie, vice president of operations for Boardman Foods, a local onion processor, was at that meeting where she said the county health department indicated it did not have emergency funding to pay for additional well testing.
The Oregon Health Authority estimates there are 4,500 domestic wells in the LUBGWMA, between Umatilla and Morrow counties. About 1,300 of those are in Morrow County. With tests costing $35 each, that adds up to $45,500.
Radie said she began "fundraising" among businesses to assist the health department. The coalition offered to foot the bill in a press release issued June 17 by the Boardman Chamber of Commerce, ensuring residents can get their wells tested for free.
"I have a well. All my friends have a well," Radie told the Capital Press. "This is truly an emergency. We can't wait."
While the coalition offered to pay for well tests, Morrow County commissioners also approved a $100,000 budget to address the groundwater nitrate situation on June 22.
Coalition members include Amazon Web Services, Boardman Foods, Calbee North America, Lamb Weston, Threemile Canyon Farms and the Tillamook County Creamery Association. They are working in close coordination and under the guidance of Morrow County Public Health.
In addition to well testing, the coalition is helping to distribute safe drinking water to residents whose wells are showing elevated nitrate levels. Consuming nitrates can be harmful, increasing the risk of certain cancers, respiratory infections, thyroid dysfunction and miscarriages.
Radie said the coalition may also consider helping to pay for water filters in homes that need them. Reverse osmosis filters can cost several hundred dollars a piece.
"These are our friends, neighbors, employees and people we care about in the community," Radie said. "There is a need, and as Morrow County we should come together and try to help people who need education, information and support to have safe drinking water."
Boardman Foods, Lamb Weston, Calbee North America and Tillamook all run food processing plants at an industrial park along the Columbia River near Boardman, managed by the Port of Morrow. Amazon also operates several data centers inside the port complex.
Threemile Canyon Farms encompasses 93,000 acres west of Boardman, growing both conventional and organic crops and milking 33,000 dairy cows.
Earlier this year, the port was fined $1.3 million by Oregon environmental regulators for spreading excess wastewater collected from food processors onto neighboring farms, where it is used as a source of nitrogen-rich fertilizer.
The original fine was increased to $2.1 million on June 17 after additional violations were discovered. The port is contesting the penalty.
According to the committee responsible for overseeing the LUBGWMA, nearly 70% of groundwater nitrates in the area comes from irrigated agriculture. Roughly 12% is from applying wastewater produced at dairies and cattle ranches; 5% from food processors; and another 5% from residential septic systems.