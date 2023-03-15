Basins in Snake River headwaters aren’t piling up as much snowpack as their downstream neighbors.
Upper Snake reservoirs near Jackson, Wyo., and in eastern Idaho support agriculture, power production, fisheries and recreation.
Basins in Snake River headwaters aren’t piling up as much snowpack as their downstream neighbors.
Upper Snake reservoirs near Jackson, Wyo., and in eastern Idaho support agriculture, power production, fisheries and recreation.
Some basins have done better than others, particularly heading southwest toward Idaho Falls and Pocatello, “but the actual headwater areas on the Wyoming side have been about average for precipitation,” said Tim Axford, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pocatello.
Headwater snowpack has benefited from temperatures 3 to 6 degrees below the 30-year average, he said. That has helped to keep mid- and low-elevation snow from melting.
“We have high-elevation snow right around average for those headwater areas, and pretty good abundance of mid- and low-elevation snow that is perhaps not being reflected by our higher Snotel (snow telemetry) sites,” he said.
“But if we warm up too quickly, it could lead to sheet flooding or low-lying areas getting saturated too quickly,” he said. Already in the Pocatello area, ponding and inundation are occurring where they typically do not this time of year.
Headwater areas in the past month added 5 to 10 inches of water locked in snow, 125% to 150% of normal, Axford said.
That should increase ground moisture. Soils have been drier than usual after two to three years of drought and the warm, dry October that started the current water year.
If runoff is gradual, it will reduce flood threat and saturate soils most effectively, he said.
This year, in a transition from La Nina, the region has been getting more storms from so-called "atmospheric rivers."
“Generally, if California is having a big year in terms of precipitation, that means we are having a big year as well,” he said.
Below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation are expected through March, Axford said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon
I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.