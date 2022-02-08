The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture has told the federal government it has significant concerns with the rationale used in the proposed rulemaking for the “waters of the United States” under the Clean Water Act.
The Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are rewriting the the rules, known as WOTUS.
The comments submitted by Ted McKinney, CEO of NASDA, also spoke to the agencies’ disregard of state governments’ role in regulating clean water.
The Clean Water Act establishes limits on federal jurisdiction and the role of the federal government in regulating interstate commerce, thus recognizing the role of states in regulating non-navigable waters, he said.
“The Navigable Waters Protection Rule respected these limitations on federal jurisdiction, as well as the capabilities and responsibilities of states to regulate and promote water quality,” he said.
The Biden administration last June announced it would repeal and replace that rule, saying it had determined the rule significantly reduced clean water protections.
“The agencies have referred to a list of 333 projects that are causing environmental harm based solely on the premise that these projects are not subject to federal jurisdiction, and seemingly ignoring the role and responsibilities of states’ review and approval of projects that may impact non-jurisdictional waters,” McKinney said.
In multiple stakeholder briefings and public meetings, the benefits of many of these projects were highlighted. Rather than conducting the necessary analysis internally, the agencies continued to assert these misleading arguments in public releases, he said.
EPA and the Corps are now moving forward with efforts to resurrect a regulatory structure that was historically problematic for American agriculture, he said.
NASDA members, farmers, ranchers and the agriculture industry have repeatedly sought clarity and reasonableness in the regulatory definition of WOTUS. They have argued that compliance with clean water standards should not require the employment of expensive consultants to determine the applicability of standards, he said.
“Unfortunately, the proposed rule will return us to the ambiguity of past regulation as well as the federal overreach that ignored the role and expertise of state partners,” he said.
This is unacceptable, and NASDA urges the agencies to reconsider the clarity and the undeniably appropriate level of protection offered by the Navigable Waters Protection Rule and move to reinstate this regulatory structure through a process that will withstand procedural complaints in the courts, he said.
McKinney detailed NASDA’s concerns with the agencies’ inability to point to any facts demonstrating environmental harm under the Navigable Waters Protection Rule, their disregard for legal limitations to federal authority, their interpretations of “navigable” and “significant nexus” and their proposed changes to the exclusion of prior converted cropland.
In addition, the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear Sackett v. EPA, which challenges many of the underlying issues of concern within current and proposed definitions of WOTUS. It will most certainly require EPA and the Corps to commence a new rulemaking following issuance of the courts’ decision, he said.
“When considering the intricacies required to issue a rulemaking, especially one as complex as WOTUS, it would be irresponsible to continue the current rulemaking until the court provides guidance. NASDA urges EPA and the Corps to suspend further action on this rulemaking until guidance is provided,” he said.