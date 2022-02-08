PORTLAND — Mountain snowpacks shrank across Oregon at the end of January after a strong start, with most basins east of the Cascades now measuring below the 30-year median for this time of winter.
Statewide, the snow-water equivalent as of Feb. 8 was averaging 94.5% of the median from 1991 to 2020. That is down from 138% on Jan. 10, when a series of storms dumped several feet of snow at higher elevations.
Farmers and ranchers — particularly in central and eastern Oregon — depend on ample snowpack to replenish streams and reservoirs heading into the irrigation season. Multiple years of drought have diminished water supplies for agriculture, fish and wildlife.
In its monthly Oregon Basin Outlook Report, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service indicates that more snow and lower temperatures will be necessary to begin offsetting the impacts of drought.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, roughly 95% of Oregon remains in some level of drought, including 16% in “exceptional drought,” the highest category. The worst conditions are in Central Oregon, beginning in the Klamath Basin to the south and swelling north into parts of Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties.
While January appeared to offer some relief, with one storm dropping as much as 2 feet of snow in the Cascades, that was followed by rain-on-snow and drier weather at month’s end, melting away a chunk of that early accumulation.
Every basin east of the Cascades has dipped below the median, except for the Umatilla, Walla Walla and Willow basins at 106%.
The Malheur and Owyhee basins in southeast Oregon are at 74% and 80%, respectively. The Klamath Basin, where farmers saw a complete shutdown of the Klamath Project last year, is at 83%, down from 118% a month earlier.
The highest snow totals are in the Hood, Sandy and Lower Deschutes basins at 136% of the median. The Willamette Basin is also above the median at 120%, though water storage there is primarily driven by rain, not snow.
Overall precipitation in the Willamette Valley is about normal dating back to the beginning of the water year on Oct. 1.
Water managers have said it will take prolonged “significant precipitation” for Oregon’s groundwater and surface water to recover from drought. “There are a lot of factors and time involved in carryover of water,” said Kyle Gorman, region manager for south-central Oregon with the state’s Water Resources Department, in a previous interview.
The NRCS reports that most reservoirs in Oregon are at below-median levels of storage, with some at less than 50% of volume.
That includes Wickiup and Prineville reservoirs in Gorman’s region, at 43% and 19%, respectively. Together, the reservoirs have a combined capacity of 348,640 acre-feet.
A dip in snowpack has also depressed the NRCS streamflow forecast. Several streams in the Upper Deschutes and Crooked basins are either at or below 25% of median. The Deschutes and Crooked rivers feed the Wickiup and Prineville reservoirs, within the area of “exceptional drought.”
“Snowpack and precipitation in the next two months will largely shape the outlook for summer streamflow,” the NRCS states.
