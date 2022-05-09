Idaho still faces tight water supplies and potential shortages even after last month’s unusually wet, cool weather in much of the state.
“Despite the welcome increases in snowpack and total precipitation since April 1, water supply likely will remain constrained this irrigation season,” the Natural Resources Conservation Service said in a May 1 report. Water users “should prepare for a short irrigation season and possible curtailments.”
Total irrigation demand can reflect crop mixes, conservation practices, weather at different stages of the growing season and other factors.
Erin Whorton, hydrologist and water supply specialist with the NRCS Snow Survey in Idaho, said the start of irrigation delivery in April combined with reduced snowmelt runoff slowed reservoir fill rates.
NRCS said peak snowpack is either below normal or well below normal in all basins. Reservoir volume carried over from last irrigation season is below normal. Streamflow forecasts improved slightly from last month, when some snow fell at high elevations and cold weather slowed runoff.
Streamflow through July is expected to be above normal in the north and below normal in the rest of the state. But how much runoff makes it to streams and reservoirs depends on how quickly the remaining snowpack melts.
NRCS said the Climate Prediction Center’s outlook though July calls for warmer and drier weather than usual. Drought is expected to persist. The U.S. Drought Monitor reports about 82% of Idaho land is experiencing moderate to extreme drought.
Total precipitation from Oct. 1 to April 30 is above 90% in many basins. Those with the lowest include Weiser, Big Wood and Henrys Fork-Teton at 88%, Payette at 89%, Boise at 91%, Snake River above Heise at 92%, and Salmon at 93%.
Reservoir storage in southwest Idaho is 84% of normal in the three Boise River reservoirs, 95% in Cascade and 74% in Mann Creek.
In the central mountains, storage is 32% of normal at Magic Reservoir, 85% at Mackay and 96% at Little Wood.
In eastern Idaho, storage in the Upper Snake River above Heise is 63% of normal.
To the south and west, southern Snake reservoirs Owyhee and Oakley were 65% and 71% of normal, respectively, and Salmon Falls was at 59%.
“May is typically our last chance to add meaningful moisture to these basins before hot and dry conditions dominate until next fall,” the report said of south Snake basins. “An above normal month of precipitation during May could help to limit some of the impacts of the likely water shortages.”