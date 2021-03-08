Oregon water regulators would adopt a nimbler and cheaper strategy for measuring groundwater resources under a bill aimed at preventing aquifer over-pumping.
The method proposed under House Bill 2018 would combine new satellite technology with expanded well monitoring and help from federal geologists to develop “water budgets” for major basins across the state.
Though less comprehensive that groundwater basin studies, which measure the direction and speed of water movement, such water budgets are less time-consuming and can help forestall over-appropriation problems, according to proponents.
At the current rate, with an under-funded staff at the Oregon Water Resources Department, it would take at least 30 years to complete groundwater studies for all the state’s major hydrological basins, said Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, the bill’s chief sponsor.
“If we’re still having this conversation in 10 years, litigation is going to be multiple times higher than it is now,” Owens said.
The absence of water budgets can cause the “hidden resource” of groundwater to get over-allocated, prompting eventual regulatory curtailments that spur legal actions, he said. Meanwhile, rural communities that are economically dependent on irrigated agriculture “start to wither.”
“It’s not good for the environment, it’s not good for the social structure, it’s not good for the agricultural community,” Owens said. “We start pitting farmers against community, farmers against farmers, and farmers against the state.”
Water budget information could have forestalled groundwater over-appropriation in Oregon’s Harney Basin and it can still help regulators and communities better plan for looming problems elsewhere in the state, he said.
“Where can we look at more development? Where should we slow down development?” Owens said. “Where do you really need to sit down with communities and figure out the cause and effect of what we’ve done?”
The problem of unknown groundwater resources has persisted despite the problems in the Harney Basin: Of the 153 groundwater pumping permits issued in 2017, for example, nearly 80% didn’t determine if drilling would occur in an over-appropriated area, he said.
One component of HB 2018’s strategy would rely on the Open ET technology platform developed by NASA, Google and nonprofit groups, which uses satellite imagery to estimate evapotranspiration and thus water usage across wide swaths of landscape.
Acquiring the necessary data, including historical imagery going back decades, would cost about $500,000, according to OWRD.
The bill’s second component, a cost-matching agreement with the U.S. Geological Survey to develop water budgets, would cost the state roughly $1 million over 6 years.
Expanding the state’s network of monitoring wells, potentially by drilling dedicated wells or retrofitting abandoned ones, would require additional staff at OWRD but the agency didn’t specify a funding amount.
In the past, bills aimed at improving studies of the state’s groundwater resources were estimated to cost roughly $9 million, said Rep. Ken Helm, D-Beaverton, chair of the House Water Committee.
The Oregon Farm Bureau is supportive of HB 2018’s approach of getting more basins analyzed quickly with fewer resources, said Mary Anne Cooper, the group’s vice president of public policy.
Without such knowledge, the state won’t be able to soundly manage groundwater for agriculture, communities and ecosystems, she said. “Increased investment in groundwater studies, groundwater budgets and information about groundwater is one of the things I’ve seen in the water world that has the most universal support.”
While water budgets cannot replace full groundwater basin studies, they’d provide a foundation for such more extensive research to be built upon, said Zach Freed, a hydrologist with the Nature Conservancy nonprofit group.
“Allocating water rights without understanding the basin budget is like writing checks without ever knowing what your bank account balance is or was,” he said. “Eventually, the check is going to bounce.”