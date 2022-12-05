Port of Morrow

The Port of Morrow

 James Thomas

BOARDMAN, Ore. — The Port of Morrow in northeast Oregon will spend up to $200 million over the next four years to better treat and store wastewater used to irrigate nearby farms under a modified state permit issued Nov. 2.

The investment comes after the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality fined the port $2.1 million in June for repeatedly over-applying the nitrogen-rich water on fields growing corn, potatoes and other crops. 

