BOARDMAN, Ore. — The Port of Morrow in northeast Oregon will spend up to $200 million over the next four years to better treat and store wastewater used to irrigate nearby farms under a modified state permit issued Nov. 2.
The investment comes after the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality fined the port $2.1 million in June for repeatedly over-applying the nitrogen-rich water on fields growing corn, potatoes and other crops.
According to DEQ, the port committed more than 1,000 infractions between 2018 and 2021, resulting in 165 tons of excess nitrogen being spread on the land.
Nitrogen is a valuable nutrient for crops, but the plants can only absorb so much before the excess seeps down through the soil and into groundwater. Combined with oxygen, nitrogen becomes nitrate, a colorless and tasteless compound that can pose serious health risks.
In the port's case, it has a permit with DEQ to take wastewater from 17 industrial businesses at its industrial park along the Columbia River near Boardman — including food processors and data centers — and use it to irrigate farms in an area where it rains just 9 inches per year.
However, the area straddling northern Umatilla and Morrow counties is also a hotspot for elevated levels of groundwater nitrates, known as the Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management Area, or LUBGWMA.
The LUBGWMA encompasses roughly 4,500 domestic wells that provide water for about 12,000 people, mostly low-income Latino families.
Modified permit
While the port is responsible for 3.5% of nitrates in the area, Executive Director Lisa Mittelsdorf said "our responsibility as environmental stewards is to do everything possible to ensure industrial wastewater remains a community asset."
To that end, the port has agreed to several changes in the way it treats, manages and disposes of wastewater.
Starting in November 2025, the port can no longer apply the water on farms between November and February unless it is treated so nitrogen concentration does not exceed 7 milligrams per liter, or 70% of the federal safe drinking water limit.
Applying nitrogen during the wetter winter months can increase the chances it leaches below the root zone where it can be absorbed by crops.
The port will build three new anaerobic digesters to treat the water so it meets this standard. One digester is nearly completed, and all three are expected to be finished by November 2023, port leaders announced in a press release.
Oxidation ditches will be added by July 2025 as a secondary treatment measure.
Finally, the port will also build new wastewater storage lagoons capable of holding 1.5 billion gallons by November 2026, and will spread the water over 1,600 acres of additional farmland to minimize nitrogen loading.
In addition to reducing groundwater pumping in badly stressed aquifers, recycling wastewater from the port helps to offset the use of commercial fertilizer that would otherwise generate up to 12,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually, according to figures from the Northeast Oregon Water Association.
Testing wells
Meanwhile, voluntary work continues in the LUBGWMA to test residents' wells and warn them about the dangers of consuming excess nitrates.
Oregon Rural Action, a nonprofit organization based in La Grande, has gone door-to-door with county health officials as part of the effort.
Kristin Anderson Ostrom, the group's executive director, said they conducted 100 tests in April and May near Boardman and Irrigon, with most wells registering above the federal safe drinking water limit. That led Morrow County to declare a local groundwater emergency.
The most recent data shows that, out of 485 household wells tested, more than 200 have exceeded the 10 milligrams per liter threshold, Ostrom said.
"There were a number of people who were still drinking the water. Most did not understand the health risks," she said.
Research shows drinking water with high levels of nitrates can lead to respiratory infections, thyroid dysfunction and some cancers. Pregnant women may also be more likely to have miscarriages, while infants can suffer from "blue baby syndrome," where not enough oxygen enters their blood.
In September, the Oregon Legislature's Emergency Board allocated $882,000 to pay for more tests, outreach and reverse-osmosis water filters.
Nella Mae Parks, a senior organizer for Oregon Rural Action, said nitrate contamination is a persistent problem in the basis that will require everyone to work together.
"These are rural communities, and people care for each other. They don't want to be poisoning their neighbors," Parks said. "We're going to have to take a 'both, and' approach. We can have agriculture, we can have jobs, and we can have safe drinking water."
