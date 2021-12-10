The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is looking for a representative from irrigated-agriculture to serve as a voting member of the Middle Snake Watershed Advisory Group.
Its irrigated-agriculture representative was Brian Olmstead, whom Gov. Brad Little appointed to the Idaho Water Resource Board. Olmstead this year retired from Twin Falls Canal Co.
The group advises the department on the Middle Snake River system’s water quality from Milner Dam west to King Hill. It evaluates drainages in Jerome, Gooding and Twin Falls counties.
It also deals with water-quality improvement plans for lakes and streams, including pollutant total maximum daily loads and how to meet related targets. It helps to identify contributing sources of pollution and recommends control actions.
Sean Woodhead, surface water quality manager at the Department of Environmental Quality Twin Falls regional office, said the department for nearly four years has worked with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and stakeholders on reducing the amount of phosphorous entering the system from all sources. River flows were higher when the total maximum daily load was last set in the mid-1990s.
The advisory group also includes representatives from aquaculture, grazing, concentrated animal feeding operations, food processing, soil conservation districts, hydropower, municipalities, environmental conservation and recreation. Members are asked to serve at least two years.